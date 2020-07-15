Apartment List
221 Apartments for rent in Arcola, VA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
42661 FREISTADT SQ
42661 Freistadt Square, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PLEASE WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*MOVE RIGHT IN-IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*OPEN REC ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL WITH HALF BATH & LARGE CLOSET*9 FOOT CEILINGS ON UPPER

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
42612 DRAZENOVICH EPOCH TERRACE
42612 Drazenovich Epoch Terrace, Arcola, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42612 DRAZENOVICH EPOCH TERRACE in Arcola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Arcola

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25332 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25332 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
CLOSE TO 2,700 FINISHED SQUARE FEET*4 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42273 TERRAZZO TERRACE
42273 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1952 sqft
Brick Front, End Unit Townhouse style Condo in Stone Ridge! HW floors throughout main. 2 story LR, Sep. DR, Master BR w/vaulted ceiling & private Master BA w/sep. shower & soaking tub. 3 sided gas FP in FR. 1 car garage. No Smoking and No Pets!

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25117 BRODIE TERRACE
25117 Brodie Terrace, South Riding, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1656 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25117 BRODIE TERRACE in South Riding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25127 NEPTUNE TERRACE
25127 Neptune Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1650 sqft
Charming townhouse located in South Riding! Gorgeous property features two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets + additional bedroom and full bath on the entry-level.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
41905 FELDSPAR PLACE
41905 Feldspar Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
5326 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VAN METRE RENTAL HOME WITH BRICK FRONT PORCH AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND ISLAND OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE GAS FIREPLACE. CERAMIC TILED SUN ROOM OPENS TO PATIO AREA IN THE BACK. FINISHED BASEMENT AND FULL BATH.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/15. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
36 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
17 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
South Riding
43012 MATTIES TERRACE
43012 Matties Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2452 sqft
********PLEASE CALL RENU AT 703-622-8113 FOR SHOWINGS AND MORE INFO. ***********BEAUTIFUL 2 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD OF SOUTH VILLAGE . 3BR, 2FULL AND 2HALF BATH.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
25225 SPLIT CREEK TERRACE
25225 Split Creek Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1 car gar townhome style condo. Hardwood floors, Kitchen w/ granite counters and SS appliances. Spacious bright living room. Master bedroom w/ master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
22584 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22584 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22584 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE in Loudoun Valley Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 81

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25915 TALMONT DRIVE
25915 Talmont Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2768 sqft
Top two floors (2400 sqft) of this beautiful independent house is being offered for rent for a decent rental price.

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Sunny and open upper-level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite, gas cooktop,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Arcola, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arcola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

