Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
3205 Commonwealth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3205 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just renovated kitchen and bath. New Windows. Great Location. Near Del Ray.,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have any available units?
3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have?
Some of 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
