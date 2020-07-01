220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill bike storage

Beautiful Garden Courtyard Condo - Stunning 2-bedroom 1-bathroom condo in the heart of Old Town. The condo is in a charming garden community in the heart of historic Old Town. Located 2 blocks from King Street shops, restaurants, and bars and 5 blocks from the waterfront. A charming 15-minute walk to King Street metro stop, and a free trolley that runs up King Street directly to the metro. This condo has a very peaceful garden courtyard with lots of amenities such as BBQ grills, gazebos, luscious plants, and places to sit and enjoy the outdoors. The condo has hardwood floors throughout, radiant baseboard heaters, and a wonderful wood-burning fireplace for the colder months of the year. Below the condo is a free use washer and dryer. Tenant pays electricity HOA pays all other utilities (water, sewer, garbage). One Small dog is permitted based on behavior and training. Each unit enjoys 1 storage space, 1 parking space by permit at no extra charge, and a complimentary bike storage facility. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.



(RLNE5298095)