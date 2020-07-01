All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19

220 North Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

220 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Beautiful Garden Courtyard Condo - Stunning 2-bedroom 1-bathroom condo in the heart of Old Town. The condo is in a charming garden community in the heart of historic Old Town. Located 2 blocks from King Street shops, restaurants, and bars and 5 blocks from the waterfront. A charming 15-minute walk to King Street metro stop, and a free trolley that runs up King Street directly to the metro. This condo has a very peaceful garden courtyard with lots of amenities such as BBQ grills, gazebos, luscious plants, and places to sit and enjoy the outdoors. The condo has hardwood floors throughout, radiant baseboard heaters, and a wonderful wood-burning fireplace for the colder months of the year. Below the condo is a free use washer and dryer. Tenant pays electricity HOA pays all other utilities (water, sewer, garbage). One Small dog is permitted based on behavior and training. Each unit enjoys 1 storage space, 1 parking space by permit at no extra charge, and a complimentary bike storage facility. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE5298095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 have any available units?
220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 have?
Some of 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 currently offering any rent specials?
220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 is pet friendly.
Does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 offer parking?
Yes, 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 offers parking.
Does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 have a pool?
No, 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 does not have a pool.
Does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 have accessible units?
No, 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 North St. Asaph Street, Unit 19 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University