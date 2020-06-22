All apartments in West Valley City
3987 Sugar Beet Dr
3987 Sugar Beet Dr

3987 Sugar Beet Drive · (801) 210-9961
Location

3987 Sugar Beet Drive, West Valley City, UT 84120
Granger South

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
This is an amazing property offers lots of space and it has an open layout with vaulted ceilings. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms including a master bed bath with walk in closet. There are 2 more bedrooms with another bathroom in the basement a bonus room and a large family room. This home has a 2 car garage and an extra large drive way for parking space. Additionally, this property features a huge fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Make this wonderful home yours now! Call us today!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/8/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr have any available units?
3987 Sugar Beet Dr has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr have?
Some of 3987 Sugar Beet Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3987 Sugar Beet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3987 Sugar Beet Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3987 Sugar Beet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3987 Sugar Beet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3987 Sugar Beet Dr does offer parking.
Does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3987 Sugar Beet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr have a pool?
No, 3987 Sugar Beet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr have accessible units?
No, 3987 Sugar Beet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3987 Sugar Beet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3987 Sugar Beet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3987 Sugar Beet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
