jordan oaks
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:49 PM
275 Apartments for rent in Jordan Oaks, West Jordan, UT
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
27 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$970
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8723 S 3920 W
8723 3920 West, West Jordan, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1928 sqft
Available 04/13/20 West Jordan home - Property Id: 235618 Five bedroom, two bathroom home in quiet West Jordan community. Close to Bangerter highway, Jordan landing, and the district shopping centers.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
17 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos
3952 Spencer Crest Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3952 W Spencer Crest Ln (6790 S) Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Serenity at Jordan Landing! - This spacious townhome in Serenity at Jordan Landing community and ready for move in! An open living room /
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
25 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
9 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,040
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
55 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
8 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
21 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,094
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
26 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$925
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
29 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
$
30 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
14 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
26 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
41 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
41 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,085
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
20 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
9 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,289
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
3 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,188
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
22 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
25 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
