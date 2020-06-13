Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

105 Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
River Oaks
55 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Copper Hills
27 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cobble Creek
23 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
8152 S 5980 W
8152 5980 West, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
8171 S 2470 W
8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2273 sqft
8171 S 2470 W Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features: - Recently Remodeled Interior - Large Master Bedroom with French Doors - Spacious Bedrooms - Huge Master Bathroom - Large Windows - Lots of Natural
Results within 1 mile of West Jordan
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
9639 S Villa Springs Cove
9639 Villa Springs Cv, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio.
Results within 5 miles of West Jordan
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
North Central Taylorsville
22 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Jordan, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Jordan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

