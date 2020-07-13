/
apartments with pool
163 Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT with pool
25 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
28 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
44 Units Available
River Oaks
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
26 Units Available
Westbrook
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
28 Units Available
Copper Hills
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
15 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Contact for Availability
East River
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
11 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
35 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
715 W Villa Bluff Way
715 Villa Bluff Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout.
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
52 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
34 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
5 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$971
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
29 Units Available
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
12 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
