/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
Copper Hills
27 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cobble Creek
23 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
River Oaks
57 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westbrook
1 Unit Available
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - Bright and Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room, Brand new carpet/paint throughout plus refinished hardwood floors! Bedrooms all on main level so no stairs.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
8171 S 2470 W
8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT
8171 S 2470 W Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features: - Recently Remodeled Interior - Large Master Bedroom with French Doors - Spacious Bedrooms - Huge Master Bathroom - Large Windows - Lots of Natural
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Welby
1 Unit Available
8914 S Black Pine St
8914 Black Pine Street, West Jordan, UT
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
8152 S 5980 W
8152 5980 West, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
6937 Florentine Way
6937 Florentine Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call for showings!!) If you are looking for a great 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
7879 S PALLADIUM DR W
7879 Palladium Drive, West Jordan, UT
This beautiful clean home has 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms walk in closet and a finished basement. Features center air conditioning. Stove/oven, and dishwasher, and washer and dryer are included as a courtesy and convenience.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Welby
1 Unit Available
8914 So. Black Pine St.
8914 S Black Pine St, West Jordan, UT
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
6623 Blue Iris Dr
6623 Blue Iris Drive, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
Pet friendly 3 bed 2.5 bath home in West Jordan - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sq ft townhouse for rent in West Jordan. Water, sewer & trash included. Close to shopping and freeway access. Pet friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Oquirrh Shadows
1 Unit Available
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jordan Oaks
1 Unit Available
8723 S 3920 W
8723 3920 West, West Jordan, UT
Available 04/13/20 West Jordan home - Property Id: 235618 Five bedroom, two bathroom home in quiet West Jordan community. Close to Bangerter highway, Jordan landing, and the district shopping centers.
Results within 1 mile of West Jordan
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1626 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite.
Similar Pages
West Jordan 1 BedroomsWest Jordan 2 BedroomsWest Jordan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Jordan 3 BedroomsWest Jordan Accessible ApartmentsWest Jordan Apartments with Balcony
West Jordan Apartments with GarageWest Jordan Apartments with GymWest Jordan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Jordan Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Jordan Apartments with ParkingWest Jordan Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT