131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT

Finding an apartment in West Jordan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
$
Westbrook
33 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cobble Creek
25 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cobble Creek
18 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
River Oaks
54 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
Copper Hills
25 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
6937 Florentine Way
6937 Florentine Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call for showings!!) If you are looking for a great 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
7879 S PALLADIUM DR W
7879 Palladium Drive, West Jordan, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1740 sqft
This beautiful clean home has 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms walk in closet and a finished basement. Features center air conditioning. Stove/oven, and dishwasher, and washer and dryer are included as a courtesy and convenience.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
6623 Blue Iris Dr
6623 Blue Iris Drive, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
Pet friendly 3 bed 2.5 bath home in West Jordan - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sq ft townhouse for rent in West Jordan. Water, sewer & trash included. Close to shopping and freeway access. Pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Oquirrh Shadows
1 Unit Available
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr
1438 Stone Meadow Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st. Main Level - Newly Remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of West Jordan
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
4321 W 5655 S
4321 5655 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1170 sqft
4321 W 5655 S Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Kearns - This won't last long so inquire now! Fenced backyard.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
6906 Suzanne Drive
6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2870 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5659 S 3370 W
5659 3370 West, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1622 sqft
5659 S 3370 W Available 05/07/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Salt Lake - Great Single Family Home in Salt Lake. Newly Remodeled. Newer Carpet, Paint & Counter Tops. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Main Level: Spacious Living Room. Open Kitchen with New Counters.
Results within 5 miles of West Jordan
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Jordan, UT

Finding an apartment in West Jordan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

