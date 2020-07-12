/
119 Apartments for rent in River Oaks, West Jordan, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr
1438 Stone Meadow Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st. Main Level - Newly Remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of River Oaks
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8263 Ivy Drive
8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
857 W Chiva Ct.
857 West Chiva Court, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Midvale Town Home 3 Bed 2.5 Baths - Must see townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2015, approx 1500 sq ft. The home has a large 2 car garage and is in a great location just off West Center St in Midvale 7200 South.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Westview Circle
1851 Westview Circle, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
875 sqft
Highlight Features: - Great Neighborhood - Centrally Located - Great Price - Large Living Room - Located on First Floor 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 850 sq.ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio. MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
715 W Villa Bluff Way
715 Villa Bluff Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
9983 S. Peach Park Cove
9983 S Peach Park Cv, South Jordan, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2432 sqft
This home has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, main floor laundry room, central a/c, fenced backyard with patio & garden, oversized 2 car garage is extra deep on one side and RV parking with wide gate.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
616 W Fourth Ave
616 4th Avenue, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
This updated 1 bedroom,1 bathroom home is a must see! It is fully fenced with a beautifully landscaped yard. Comes equipped with a stove and a fridge.
Results within 5 miles of River Oaks
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$893
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
34 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
25 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
29 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
