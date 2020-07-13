Apartment List
155 Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Jordan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
25 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
26 Units Available
Westbrook
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
28 Units Available
Copper Hills
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
East River
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Bingham Creek
1851 Westview Circle
1851 Westview Circle, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
875 sqft
Highlight Features: - Great Neighborhood - Centrally Located - Great Price - Large Living Room - Located on First Floor 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 850 sq.ft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Shadows
8171 S 2470 W
8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2273 sqft
BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features: - Recently Remodeled Interior - Large Master Bedroom with French Doors - Spacious Bedrooms - Huge Master Bathroom - Large Windows - Lots of Natural Light! - Granite Counter-Tops -

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prairie - Park
6796 West Sirius Pl
6796 W Sirius Pl, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
2334 sqft
Gorgeous Home in West Jordan! - 6796 West Sirius Pl, West Jordan, UT, 84081 $1,960 /month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2851 W. 8750 S. - 3
2851 8750 South, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
Darling West Jordan 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in quiet, rural, residential neighborhood. Updated kitchen, Washer/ dryer hookups. New windows. New furnace. Large common yard with huge shade trees. Covered parking and storage room.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Oquirrh Shadows
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr
1438 Stone Meadow Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st. Main Level - Newly Remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of West Jordan
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
35 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
3058 Don Francisco Drive
3058 Don Francisco Drive, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
Rent $2,200.00, Base Deposit $2,350.00, (refundable $2,200.00). Deposit to hold $650 ($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Midvale
8263 Ivy Drive
8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
857 W Chiva Ct.
857 West Chiva Court, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Midvale Town Home 3 Bed 2.5 Baths - Must see townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2015, approx 1500 sq ft. The home has a large 2 car garage and is in a great location just off West Center St in Midvale 7200 South.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murray West
5987 Bluestone Cir.
5987 Bluestone, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Ideal Location; Three Bedroom Home in Murray-$1600 - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Murray. Two Car Garage; Fenced Yard; Very Clean. Located Minutes from freeway. -3 bedroom -Very Clean - Garage -W/D Hookups -Central Air House is approx.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
715 W Villa Bluff Way
715 Villa Bluff Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
9983 S. Peach Park Cove
9983 S Peach Park Cv, South Jordan, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2432 sqft
This home has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, main floor laundry room, central a/c, fenced backyard with patio & garden, oversized 2 car garage is extra deep on one side and RV parking with wide gate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Jordan, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Jordan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

