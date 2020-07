Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga

Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments. When you choose an apartment in Salt Lake City, UT, that’s part of our community, you’ll be located in the enviable South Salt Lake neighborhood near prime shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Ritz offers modern apartments with opulent amenities and a warm and active community.



Just look for the iconic 90-foot Ritz Classic bowling pin, a historic sign that’s served as a place-marker for South Salt Lake since 1958, to discover the beautiful brick exterior and enticing range of studio, one and two-bedroom open-style floor plans to perfectly fit the lifestyle you deserve. Prepare gourmet meals or warm up leftovers in your fabulous kitchen with its sleek granite counters, marble center island, stainless steel appliances and your choice of bright white or dark cherrywood cabinets. Plenty of storage room exists with our walk-in closets, and each home has its own full-size washer and dryer. You’ll love the vau