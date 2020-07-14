All apartments in South Salt Lake
Find more places like Mountain Shadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
Mountain Shadows
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Mountain Shadows

3825 S 700 W · (252) 484-3287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Salt Lake
See all
South Salt Lake City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT 84119
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 89331 · Avail. Jul 22

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 86711 · Avail. Aug 7

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 79912 · Avail. Sep 7

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 79111 · Avail. Sep 10

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 89131 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 88332 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0417 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 0427 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 0318 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Shadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
guest parking
internet access
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT. Perfectly situated close to all your needs in Salt Lake City, Mountain Shadows is the ideal place to call home!

Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. Mountain Shadows is located near public transportation,I-15, 2-15, TRAX, entertainment, fine dining and 2 Shopping Malls. Location, comfort, convenience, walking distance to TRAX, value and service is waiting for you at the top of Utah Apartments. Thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, our one, two & three bedroom floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including all kitchen appliances with a plenty of cupboard space, private balcony/patio (8select units), carpeted flooring, spacious walk-in closets(*select units), and more!

At Mountain Shadows Apartments, we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. A Mountain Shadows Apartments, you'll enjoy a comfortable life of luxury and relaxation. Our residents are offered full access to all our exquisite community amenities. From the lavish clubhouse, business center, fitness center, laundry center with free Wi-Fi, to our soothing pool, you'll find easy living with endless comforts and conveniences here at Mountain Shadows Apartments. Some of our other amenities include our beautifully landscaped grounds, children's play area, picnic area with barbeque, and so much more! We pride ourselves on ensuring residents only the best in apartment living. Tour our photo gallery and see why Mountain Shadows Apartments is the perfect Salt Lake City Apartment Complex place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $299 Lease fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $15/month, Detached Garages: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Shadows have any available units?
Mountain Shadows has 21 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mountain Shadows have?
Some of Mountain Shadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Shadows currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Shadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Shadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Shadows is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Shadows offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Shadows offers parking.
Does Mountain Shadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mountain Shadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Shadows have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Shadows has a pool.
Does Mountain Shadows have accessible units?
No, Mountain Shadows does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Shadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Shadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Mountain Shadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mountain Shadows has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Mountain Shadows?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84123
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Ritz
2265 S State St
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr
South Salt Lake, UT 84119
Sun River
1080 W 3300
South Salt Lake, UT 84119

Similar Pages

South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
South Salt Lake Apartments with BalconySouth Salt Lake Apartments with Parking
South Salt Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salt Lake City

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity