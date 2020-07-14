Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport guest parking internet access

Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT. Perfectly situated close to all your needs in Salt Lake City, Mountain Shadows is the ideal place to call home!



Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. Mountain Shadows is located near public transportation,I-15, 2-15, TRAX, entertainment, fine dining and 2 Shopping Malls. Location, comfort, convenience, walking distance to TRAX, value and service is waiting for you at the top of Utah Apartments. Thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, our one, two & three bedroom floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including all kitchen appliances with a plenty of cupboard space, private balcony/patio (8select units), carpeted flooring, spacious walk-in closets(*select units), and more!



At Mountain Shadows Apartments, we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. A Mountain Shadows Apartments, you'll enjoy a comfortable life of luxury and relaxation. Our residents are offered full access to all our exquisite community amenities. From the lavish clubhouse, business center, fitness center, laundry center with free Wi-Fi, to our soothing pool, you'll find easy living with endless comforts and conveniences here at Mountain Shadows Apartments. Some of our other amenities include our beautifully landscaped grounds, children's play area, picnic area with barbeque, and so much more! We pride ourselves on ensuring residents only the best in apartment living. Tour our photo gallery and see why Mountain Shadows Apartments is the perfect Salt Lake City Apartment Complex place to call home!