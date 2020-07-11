/
apartments with washer dryer
87 Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT with washer-dryer
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
527 Applewood Dr
527 Applewood Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Charming Townhouse - Property Id: 305178 Charming Townhouse recently remodeled- new carpet and paint throughout- tile off the kitchen, in the eating area- nice big bedrooms- high ceilings- washer and dryer- garage- small backyard with deck- lots of
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
65 south walker place - 1
65 S Walker Pl, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1919 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with open layout and lot of natural light! Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops and two toned paint throughout. Spacious living areas and bedrooms.
Central City
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Central City
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$873
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Gateway District
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Gateway District
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,170
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1075 sqft
Capitol Hill
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
East Central North
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Capitol Hill
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Central City
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Central City
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Central City
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Gateway District
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Central City
343 500 East
343 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
683 sqft
Jump on this opportunity to live in one of Salt Lake City’s top rated apartment communities! Elevate on 5th is found at 343 South 500 East – Perfectly located near Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Smith’s Marketplace, also 3 shopping malls such as
The Avenues
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7
665 C Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower Deer Valley Condo - Available Summer and Fall 2020 - Tastefully decorated and well-kept, this 2 bedroom, 2.
