apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Magna, UT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
14 Units Available
Magna
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Magna
8042 Copperfield Place
8042 Copperfield Place, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Come see this very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Magna. Walk into an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and living room. The kitchen has upgraded appliances including a refrigerator and dishwasher. It also has central air and a balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Magna
7375 W 3500 S
7375 3500 South, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
Single Bedroom Home in Magna Now Ready! - This is a darling home in Magna with a big kitchen lots of cupboards and lots of counter space. This home features one bedroom and one full bathroom with a spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Magna
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7668 S. Tellur Dr.
7668 Tellur Drive, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2536 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Townhome! - 7668 S. Tellur Dr. West Jordan, UT 84081 $2,000 / Per Month 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Copperhill
6351 Anders Ridge Way
6351 W Anders Ridge Way, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready executive 3 bed/2 bath 2,000sf duplex MAIN FLOOR level for rent. This unit ONLY comes furnished! Owner will not remove furniture.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kearns
4870 S. Heath Ave.
4870 Heath Avenue, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1940 sqft
4870 S. Heath Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Magna
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
13 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
20 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$873
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$961
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
4 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
28 Units Available
Westbrook
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
28 Units Available
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
27 Units Available
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
28 Units Available
Copper Hills
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Jordan Meadows
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Central Taylorsville
4165 South 2700 West
4165 Constitution Boulevard, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1010 sqft
Cozy Condo like new for rent in Village 2. - Property Id: 312838 Cozy 2 bedroom condo in Village 2 located in Taylorsville. Like new condition.
