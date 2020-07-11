/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:41 AM
105 Apartments for rent in North Salt Lake, UT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
32 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
65 south walker place - 1
65 S Walker Pl, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1919 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with open layout and lot of natural light! Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops and two toned paint throughout. Spacious living areas and bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of North Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
527 Applewood Dr
527 Applewood Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Charming Townhouse - Property Id: 305178 Charming Townhouse recently remodeled- new carpet and paint throughout- tile off the kitchen, in the eating area- nice big bedrooms- high ceilings- washer and dryer- garage- small backyard with deck- lots of
Results within 5 miles of North Salt Lake
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
19 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
28 Units Available
Central City
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Central City
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$873
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Gateway District
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Gateway District
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,170
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
74 Units Available
Capitol Hill
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
32 Units Available
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
East Central North
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Central City
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
9 Units Available
Central City
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Similar Pages
North Salt Lake 1 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Salt Lake 3 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake Accessible Apartments
North Salt Lake Apartments with BalconyNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GarageNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GymNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT