apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1486 WestBury Way
1486 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023675?source=marketing Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr
3223 West Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2114 sqft
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING MEADOWS TOWNHOUSE - THANKSGIVING MEADOWS LEHI TOWNHOUSE Thanksgiving Meadows 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr. Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2 Car Garage 2,114 Sq. Ft.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4141 W 1700 N
4141 W 1700 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2686 sqft
AWESOME LEHI HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER EXCHANGE DEVELOPMENT - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION! Was $1,950 NOW $1,800 Location! Style! Comfort! Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Modern Finishes - Close to Freeway Access - Open Layout - Stainless Steel
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3633 W 2330 N
3633 W 2330 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2353 sqft
3633 W 2330 N Available 07/31/20 NEW LEHI TOWNHOME AT NORTH POINT - NEW LEHI TOWNHOME North Pointe 3633 W 2330 N Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,353 Sq. Ft.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4077 W. 1650 N.
4077 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
4077 W. 1650 N. Available 07/22/20 ** PET FRIENDLY** Beautiful 4 Bedroom Exchange Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the Exchange Community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1486 Westbury Way #D
1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2466 W 1600 N
2466 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2700 sqft
Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Thanksgiving Point Business Park
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1
2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2476 sqft
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3319 N. 660 E.
3319 North 660 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3570 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4083 W. 1650 N.
4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2296 sqft
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today! Townhome in the Exchange Community.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3561 W Barley Bend
3561 W Barley Bnd, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2287 sqft
Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1759 N 3720 W
1759 N 3720 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful townhome in Lehi for Rent!!! - Come view this must see townhouse in the new Edge Homes Exchange Community! This townhouse has never been lived in and was just finish being build.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1484 W Westbury Way Unit i
1484 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Amazing Location! - $1295 Per / Month 1220 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Walk in Closets, Plenty of Storage, Large Living Room, Gorgeous Flooring Throughout, Plenty of cabinet space, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,
Results within 1 mile of Lehi
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
66 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1284 N Willowbrook LN
1284 North Willowbrook Lane, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2730 sqft
1284 N Willowbrook LN Available 07/28/20 Immaculate Saratoga Town Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Saratoga Springs now available! This home has granite counter tops throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.
Results within 5 miles of Lehi
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
