apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
97 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of American Fork
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1054 W 70 N
1054 West Cambria Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
1054 W 70 N Available 07/24/20 PLEASANT GROVE TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA - TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA 1054 W 70 N Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,621 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1488 W 10 S
1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1635 W 50 N
1635 West Robinson Lane, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1425 sqft
Pet Friendly Pemberly Condo - Imagine a quick commute home with time to relax with friends, then watch the sunset glow on the mountains from your top floor condo living room! You can even setup a family party in the clubhouse, theatre, and pool!
Results within 5 miles of American Fork
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:35pm
24 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bonneville
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1486 WestBury Way
1486 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023675?source=marketing Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1257 West 1420 North
1257 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
961 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This amazing condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Bonneville Park.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
255 North Mill Road
255 North Mill Road, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1639 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
638 North 160 East
638 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1354 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
635 North 160 East
635 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
345 South 930 West
345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Geneva
336 W 490 N G203
336 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Lovely 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3633 W 2330 N
3633 W 2330 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2353 sqft
3633 W 2330 N Available 07/31/20 NEW LEHI TOWNHOME AT NORTH POINT - NEW LEHI TOWNHOME North Pointe 3633 W 2330 N Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,353 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4077 W. 1650 N.
4077 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
4077 W. 1650 N. Available 07/22/20 ** PET FRIENDLY** Beautiful 4 Bedroom Exchange Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the Exchange Community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 E 630 N
100 East 630 North, Vineyard, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
100 E 630 N Available 08/17/20 Charming 3-Story Townhomes in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
