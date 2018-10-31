All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:13 AM

829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1

829 400 South · (385) 450-2785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
East Central North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

829 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Amazing condo in SLC! Conveniently located near public transportation, freeways, restaurants, and entertainment. This condo has 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 896 square feet, and is available end of May! You'll enjoy great updates and a well-maintained space. No smoking/vaping in or on the property. Pets allowed under 40 lbs with a monthly fee of $50.

Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

- Responsible to sign up and pay gas, electric, and internet

- Lease setup fee $50

- Renters insurance required and can be provided

If interested, please review our rental criteria at http://peacefulpm.comhttp://peacefulpm.com/rental-criteria-and-faq/ then click the Request Information button at the bottom of the listing. You may also schedule a showing by contacting Emil at (385)450-2785 or Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 have any available units?
829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 offer parking?
No, 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 have a pool?
No, 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Hightower
40 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Park Capitol
215 N Main St
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Essex
350 S 600 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity