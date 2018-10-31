829 East 400 South Apt 112 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Amazing condo in SLC! Conveniently located near public transportation, freeways, restaurants, and entertainment. This condo has 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 896 square feet, and is available end of May! You'll enjoy great updates and a well-maintained space. No smoking/vaping in or on the property. Pets allowed under 40 lbs with a monthly fee of $50.



Tenants:



- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older



- Responsible to sign up and pay gas, electric, and internet



- Lease setup fee $50



- Renters insurance required and can be provided



If interested, please review our rental criteria at http://peacefulpm.comhttp://peacefulpm.com/rental-criteria-and-faq/ then click the Request Information button at the bottom of the listing. You may also schedule a showing by contacting Emil at (385)450-2785 or Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com