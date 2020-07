Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Prime Location 2 Bd 1 Bath with Garage - Basement Apartment. 2 Bed 1 Full Bath. Living Room with Custom Tiled Floors. Kitchen has Lots of Lighting.



Private Entrance in Back. Tenant has Access to Very Unique Well Landscaped Back Yard. Garden Area. 1 Car Garage can be Accessed Through Alley. No Washer/Dryer Hook Ups or Laundry Room.



Rent $1095 with Incentive. Deposit $1095. All Utilities Included for $150 Extra Per Month. Excluding Cable & Internet. Sorry NO Pets or Smokers.



Great Location. Close to University, Parks & Shopping.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



