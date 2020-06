Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully recently updated unit in fabulous neighborhood! Great floor plan with laminate hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, bathroom with tile shower and floors. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Located on private street with private neighborhood park. Close to everything, including Liberty park, bus lines, shopping, and entertainment. YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE! Do not miss out, call today for showing instructions, and availability. No pets, no smoking.