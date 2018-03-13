All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

371 E 700 S

371 700 South · (801) 791-8300
Location

371 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
google fiber
Private garden entrance to apartment duplex - Property Id: 62113

OPEN VIEWING:
SATURDAY - MAY 26TH AT 4 TO 6 PM
SUNDAY - MAY 27TH AT 2 TO 4 PM
Walking distance to TRAX, Liberty Park, Trolley Square and downtown. Lots of restaurants and grocery stores nearby (Trader Joes, Smiths, Whole Foods). Quick hop on TRAX to get to U of U. Excellent bike lanes with a terrain that is flat as a pancake. Live in the City Center district close to everything.
Electric, Gas, Google Fiber, portion of water and Renters Insurance are mandatory and your responsibility. Background check and credit check mandatory - separate web site application required. See their disclosures if you decide to apply.
Additional deposit $300 per cat (max 2). Additional rent $35/cat (max 2).
NO SMOKING.
Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, google fiber and portion of water. Owner pays trash, sewer. Pet deposit and $35.00/mon additional for each animal. 2 cats max.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62113
Property Id 62113

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5853813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

