371 E 700 S

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly google fiber

Private garden entrance to apartment duplex - Property Id: 62113



OPEN VIEWING:

SATURDAY - MAY 26TH AT 4 TO 6 PM

SUNDAY - MAY 27TH AT 2 TO 4 PM

Walking distance to TRAX, Liberty Park, Trolley Square and downtown. Lots of restaurants and grocery stores nearby (Trader Joes, Smiths, Whole Foods). Quick hop on TRAX to get to U of U. Excellent bike lanes with a terrain that is flat as a pancake. Live in the City Center district close to everything.

Electric, Gas, Google Fiber, portion of water and Renters Insurance are mandatory and your responsibility. Background check and credit check mandatory - separate web site application required. See their disclosures if you decide to apply.

Additional deposit $300 per cat (max 2). Additional rent $35/cat (max 2).

NO SMOKING.

Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, google fiber and portion of water. Owner pays trash, sewer. Pet deposit and $35.00/mon additional for each animal. 2 cats max.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62113

Property Id 62113



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5853813)