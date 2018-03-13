371 E 700 S

Amenities
Private garden entrance to apartment duplex - Property Id: 62113
OPEN VIEWING:
SATURDAY - MAY 26TH AT 4 TO 6 PM
SUNDAY - MAY 27TH AT 2 TO 4 PM
Walking distance to TRAX, Liberty Park, Trolley Square and downtown. Lots of restaurants and grocery stores nearby (Trader Joes, Smiths, Whole Foods). Quick hop on TRAX to get to U of U. Excellent bike lanes with a terrain that is flat as a pancake. Live in the City Center district close to everything.
Electric, Gas, Google Fiber, portion of water and Renters Insurance are mandatory and your responsibility. Background check and credit check mandatory - separate web site application required. See their disclosures if you decide to apply.
Additional deposit $300 per cat (max 2). Additional rent $35/cat (max 2).
NO SMOKING.
Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, google fiber and portion of water. Owner pays trash, sewer. Pet deposit and $35.00/mon additional for each animal. 2 cats max.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62113
Property Id 62113
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5853813)