360 W Broadway Unit 223

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance online portal

**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,395 for the remainder of the lease!



**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This stunning downtown condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pioneer Park, I-15, Trax & many restaurants! It offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom spread over 620 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area. If you head upstairs, you'll a bedroom, bathroom and laundry area with washer/dryer in unit. Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, central air & covered parking!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the railing at the front entrance and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/c8537c7070/360-w-broadway-223-salt-lake-city-ut-84101



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,395 ($906.75 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $85/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/111188



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.