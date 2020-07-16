360 W Broadway Unit 223

Amenities
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,395 for the remainder of the lease!
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!
This stunning downtown condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pioneer Park, I-15, Trax & many restaurants! It offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom spread over 620 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area. If you head upstairs, you'll a bedroom, bathroom and laundry area with washer/dryer in unit. Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, central air & covered parking!
To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the railing at the front entrance and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.
https://showmojo.com/l/c8537c7070/360-w-broadway-223-salt-lake-city-ut-84101
Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,395 ($906.75 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $85/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/111188
No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.
Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment
Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com
The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.