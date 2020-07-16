All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

360 W Broadway Unit 223

360 West Broadway · (801) 980-0735
Location

360 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Downtown Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,395 for the remainder of the lease!

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This stunning downtown condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pioneer Park, I-15, Trax & many restaurants! It offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom spread over 620 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area. If you head upstairs, you'll a bedroom, bathroom and laundry area with washer/dryer in unit. Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, central air & covered parking!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the railing at the front entrance and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/c8537c7070/360-w-broadway-223-salt-lake-city-ut-84101

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,395 ($906.75 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $85/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/111188

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W Broadway Unit 223 have any available units?
360 W Broadway Unit 223 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 W Broadway Unit 223 have?
Some of 360 W Broadway Unit 223's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 W Broadway Unit 223 currently offering any rent specials?
360 W Broadway Unit 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W Broadway Unit 223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 W Broadway Unit 223 is pet friendly.
Does 360 W Broadway Unit 223 offer parking?
Yes, 360 W Broadway Unit 223 offers parking.
Does 360 W Broadway Unit 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 W Broadway Unit 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W Broadway Unit 223 have a pool?
No, 360 W Broadway Unit 223 does not have a pool.
Does 360 W Broadway Unit 223 have accessible units?
No, 360 W Broadway Unit 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W Broadway Unit 223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 W Broadway Unit 223 has units with dishwashers.
