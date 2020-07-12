All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

2770 Glenmare Street

2770 Glenmare Street · No Longer Available
Location

2770 Glenmare Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Wilford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For lease is a 1 bedroom basement apartment in wonderful neighborhood!

Features include:

-1 bed
-1 bath
-Close to schools and public transportation!

Rent: $795
Deposit: $700 ($525 refundable)
Application Fee: $25/adult

$100 flat rate fee for all utilities

1 year minimum lease.

NO SMOKING!!!!!!!!!!
NO PETS!!!!!!!!!!!

For showings:
Call 801-528-4557 Ext 3
Text: 801-613-1386
E mail: kathryn@iraproperties.net

*Security deposit subject to change based on background check

Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2770 Glenmare Street have any available units?
2770 Glenmare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 2770 Glenmare Street currently offering any rent specials?
2770 Glenmare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 Glenmare Street pet-friendly?
No, 2770 Glenmare Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 2770 Glenmare Street offer parking?
No, 2770 Glenmare Street does not offer parking.
Does 2770 Glenmare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2770 Glenmare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 Glenmare Street have a pool?
No, 2770 Glenmare Street does not have a pool.
Does 2770 Glenmare Street have accessible units?
No, 2770 Glenmare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 Glenmare Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2770 Glenmare Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2770 Glenmare Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2770 Glenmare Street does not have units with air conditioning.

