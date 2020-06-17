2331 Logan Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage

Beautiful Salt Lake City Home - RECENT PRICE DROP!

Was $2,495

NOW $2,400



Highlight Features:

- Partially Fenced Yard

- Awesome Deck/Patio Area

- Cozy Fireplace

- Nearby Freeway Access

- Bonus Room for Extra Storage

- Large Backyard

- Landscaping Included in Rent

- Partially Furnished

- Great Neighborhood



4 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2,030 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $2,400

Security Deposit $2,400



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric



Parking: Driveway

*Garage is not accessible to tenants.*



Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Heat, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



