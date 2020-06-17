All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2331 Logan Way

2331 Logan Way · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
Location

2331 Logan Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Bonneville Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2331 Logan Way · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Salt Lake City Home - RECENT PRICE DROP!
Was $2,495
NOW $2,400

Highlight Features:
- Partially Fenced Yard
- Awesome Deck/Patio Area
- Cozy Fireplace
- Nearby Freeway Access
- Bonus Room for Extra Storage
- Large Backyard
- Landscaping Included in Rent
- Partially Furnished
- Great Neighborhood

4 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2,030 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $2,400
Security Deposit $2,400

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: Driveway
*Garage is not accessible to tenants.*

Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Heat, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2200965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Logan Way have any available units?
2331 Logan Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Logan Way have?
Some of 2331 Logan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Logan Way currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Logan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Logan Way pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Logan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 2331 Logan Way offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Logan Way does offer parking.
Does 2331 Logan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Logan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Logan Way have a pool?
No, 2331 Logan Way does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Logan Way have accessible units?
No, 2331 Logan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Logan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Logan Way has units with dishwashers.
