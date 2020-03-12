All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:58 PM

1264 E Westminster Ave

1264 Westminster Avenue · (385) 881-2594
Location

1264 Westminster Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath home in Sugar House. Great location offering shopping within walking distance. Easy access to I-15 and I-80. Sugar House park is right down the street. Huge 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer and dryer in the home. A portion of the basement is a small rental unit. There is a separate entrance for this tenant. 1 small dog allowed. No puppies, size and breed restrictions apply.

Rental Criteria: Please ask if you have any questions about the requirements noted below. If you don't provide all the required information, we'll need to get it from you before processing the app.

* Gross (pre-tax) monthly income must be at least 3X monthly rent.
* Must provide proof of income (W-2, check stubs, or similar).
* We must be able to contact your employer(s) to verify employment
* Items showing on background check may be cause for denial. Please include info on criminal charges.
* Items on credit report may be cause for denial (we don't expect/require perfect credit, but we're looking to ensure that you will be able to pay rent each month).
* No previous evictions.
* Each adult must apply, pay for, and obtain credit & background checks (part of the $35 non-refundable application fee).
* Each adult must provide address info for at least the previous 3 years and at least 2 previous residences w/ landlord contact info.
* Emergency Contact Required for each adult.
* Maximum 4 adults or 6 total residents.
* Pets: Will be considered. Extra rent & deposit will be required.

Please check back with this listing or reach out to property manager to see most up-to-date info. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 E Westminster Ave have any available units?
1264 E Westminster Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 1264 E Westminster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1264 E Westminster Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 E Westminster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 E Westminster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1264 E Westminster Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1264 E Westminster Ave does offer parking.
Does 1264 E Westminster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 E Westminster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 E Westminster Ave have a pool?
No, 1264 E Westminster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1264 E Westminster Ave have accessible units?
No, 1264 E Westminster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 E Westminster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 E Westminster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 E Westminster Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 E Westminster Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
