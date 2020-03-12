1264 E Westminster Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed 2 bath home in Sugar House. Great location offering shopping within walking distance. Easy access to I-15 and I-80. Sugar House park is right down the street. Huge 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer and dryer in the home. A portion of the basement is a small rental unit. There is a separate entrance for this tenant. 1 small dog allowed. No puppies, size and breed restrictions apply.



Rental Criteria: Please ask if you have any questions about the requirements noted below. If you don't provide all the required information, we'll need to get it from you before processing the app.



* Gross (pre-tax) monthly income must be at least 3X monthly rent.

* Must provide proof of income (W-2, check stubs, or similar).

* We must be able to contact your employer(s) to verify employment

* Items showing on background check may be cause for denial. Please include info on criminal charges.

* Items on credit report may be cause for denial (we don't expect/require perfect credit, but we're looking to ensure that you will be able to pay rent each month).

* No previous evictions.

* Each adult must apply, pay for, and obtain credit & background checks (part of the $35 non-refundable application fee).

* Each adult must provide address info for at least the previous 3 years and at least 2 previous residences w/ landlord contact info.

* Emergency Contact Required for each adult.

* Maximum 4 adults or 6 total residents.

* Pets: Will be considered. Extra rent & deposit will be required.



Please check back with this listing or reach out to property manager to see most up-to-date info. Thank you!