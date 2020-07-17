All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1211 E 3rd Ave

1211 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 3rd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
1211 E 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment In Amazing Downtown Location! - 1211 E 3rd Ave #B-

$850/month,

Updated Basement Apartment in Amazing Location!

On Street Parking,
Great access to Downtown and University of Utah,

$50 for all utilities including internet and cable (gas, electric, snow removal, water, sewer)
Landlord Maintains the Yard,
Central AC,

One Year Lease w/ Option to Renew
Rent $ 850
Security Deposit $ 700 with $500 Refundable,
$35 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,
No Pets
Available End of July 2020

If interested, please
Text Hunter 801-548-4487

Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2944158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 E 3rd Ave have any available units?
1211 E 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 1211 E 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1211 E 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 E 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1211 E 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 1211 E 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1211 E 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1211 E 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 E 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 E 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1211 E 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1211 E 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1211 E 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 E 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 E 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 E 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 E 3rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
