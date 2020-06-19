All apartments in Lehi
7941 N 7350 W.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

7941 N 7350 W

7941 South Mill Pond Road · (801) 349-2585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra parking. Mature trees surround the property and provide tons of shade and separation from Pioneer Crossing. This home also has lots of storage space!

Tenant to pay all utilities plus $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 2 animal max. Breed restrictions apply.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available for showing until 06/26/2020. Please call on or after that date to schedule a showing. Schedule a showing online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7941 N 7350 W have any available units?
7941 N 7350 W has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7941 N 7350 W have?
Some of 7941 N 7350 W's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7941 N 7350 W currently offering any rent specials?
7941 N 7350 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 N 7350 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7941 N 7350 W is pet friendly.
Does 7941 N 7350 W offer parking?
Yes, 7941 N 7350 W does offer parking.
Does 7941 N 7350 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7941 N 7350 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 N 7350 W have a pool?
No, 7941 N 7350 W does not have a pool.
Does 7941 N 7350 W have accessible units?
No, 7941 N 7350 W does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 N 7350 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7941 N 7350 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 7941 N 7350 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7941 N 7350 W does not have units with air conditioning.

