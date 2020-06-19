7941 N 7350 W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra parking. Mature trees surround the property and provide tons of shade and separation from Pioneer Crossing. This home also has lots of storage space!



Tenant to pay all utilities plus $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 2 animal max. Breed restrictions apply.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available for showing until 06/26/2020. Please call on or after that date to schedule a showing. Schedule a showing online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.