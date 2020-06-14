Apartment List
/
UT
/
lehi
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lehi renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1849 West 525 South
1849 West 525 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
Great house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and the I-15 freeway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Thanksgiving Point Business Park
1 Unit Available
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1
2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2476 sqft
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Valley Vista Way
831 W Valley Vista Way, Lehi, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,465
3222 sqft
AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features: - Quartz Counter Tops - STUNNING VIEWS - Upgraded Wood Flooring - Nice Newer Carpet - Beautiful Staircase - Walk Out Basement - Bay Windows - Cold Storage Room - Large Closets -
Results within 1 mile of Lehi
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
15057 Randolph Cir
15057 Randolph Circle, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2700 sqft
15057 Randolph Cir Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Home located on Quiet Cul De Sac - 15057 Randolph Circle 4 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 2700 Square Feet Laundry Hook Ups Stainless Steel Appliances - double oven, dishwasher, fridge Walk in

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
459 West 1040 North Street
459 W 1040 N, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
AWESOME lower level apartment in new American Fork neighborhood. High ceilings, large living room/kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, gorgeous cabinets and walk-in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Lehi
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sam White's Lane
18 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Draper Historic District
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
2114 W 12974 S
2114 12974 South, Riverton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2490 sqft
Spacious 5 Bd 3 Bath Home in Riverton - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Custom Paint. RV Parking Main Level: Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Wood Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Pantry and Dining Area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
13065 S 2110 W
13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1872 sqft
13065 S 2110 W - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65
1816 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065 $1650/ month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2002 S Clydesdale Cir
2002 South Clydesdale Circle, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2300 sqft
This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout. Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
3497 sqft
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 10 miles of Lehi
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lehi, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lehi renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehi 3 BedroomsLehi Accessible Apartments
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with GarageLehi Apartments with GymLehi Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Apartments with PoolLehi Apartments with Washer-DryerLehi Dog Friendly ApartmentsLehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University