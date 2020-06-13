Apartment List
/
UT
/
lehi
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

133 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT

Finding an apartment in Lehi that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4065 W. 1650 N.
4065 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2396 sqft
4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1720 North 3830 West
1720 N 3830 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
1720 North 3830 West Available 08/01/20 Lehi Townhome in The Exchange - This gorgeous Lehi town home has it all! Spacious open-concept living in the living and kitchen area along with brand new appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
541 South 850 East
541 South 850 East, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
2466 W 1600 N
2466 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2700 sqft
Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
North Lake
1 Unit Available
311 W Lakeview Dr
311 W Lakeview Dr, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2189 sqft
This home is close to Pioneer Crossing but still away from the traffic. Private backyard with beautiful view with an open kitchen and living room. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4083 W. 1650 N.
4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2296 sqft
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today! Townhome in the Exchange Community.
Results within 1 mile of Lehi
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.
83 Steep Mountain Drive, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2405 sqft
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 W Springview Dr
154 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features: - 2 Car Garage - Unit Located on Ground Level - Open Floor Plan - Walk-in Closets - Great Neighborhood - Easy Access to Redwood Rd. - Playground 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
156 W Apple Ave
156 West Apple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
Over a quarter of an acre! The home has new paint and carpet, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & finished basement. *All vinyl will be replaced and home will be cleaned prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1061 N. 300 W.
1061 North 300 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2205 sqft
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,200 Sq Ft. Clean, cozy and well-maintained. The kitchen is complete with an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and lots of pantry space.
Results within 5 miles of Lehi
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Draper Historic District
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lehi, UT

Finding an apartment in Lehi that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehi 3 BedroomsLehi Accessible Apartments
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with GarageLehi Apartments with GymLehi Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Apartments with PoolLehi Apartments with Washer-DryerLehi Dog Friendly ApartmentsLehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University