Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lehi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5493 N Chestnut St
5493 North Chestnut Street, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
Clean home in great condition! 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Large family room/ kitchen. Quiet street in family friendly neighborhood. Absolutely gorgeous views! Premium area in Traverse Mountain near Adobe, Silicone Slopes, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr
3223 West Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2114 sqft
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING MEADOWS TOWNHOUSE - THANKSGIVING MEADOWS LEHI TOWNHOUSE Thanksgiving Meadows 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr. Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2 Car Garage 2,114 Sq. Ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4141 W 1700 N
4141 W 1700 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2686 sqft
AWESOME LEHI HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER EXCHANGE DEVELOPMENT - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION! Was $1,950 NOW $1,800 Location! Style! Comfort! Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Modern Finishes - Close to Freeway Access - Open Layout - Stainless Steel

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3633 W 2330 N
3633 W 2330 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2353 sqft
3633 W 2330 N Available 07/31/20 NEW LEHI TOWNHOME AT NORTH POINT - NEW LEHI TOWNHOME North Pointe 3633 W 2330 N Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,353 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2579 N Garden Drive
2579 North Garden Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1552 sqft
2579 N Garden Drive Available 07/31/20 Fantastic Lehi Townhome! - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
867 W 2700 N
867 West 2700 North, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
867 W 2700 N Available 08/23/20 PET FRIENDLY - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LEHI - SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LEHI Ivory Ridge Parkside 867 W 2700 N. Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,300 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4077 W. 1650 N.
4077 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
4077 W. 1650 N. Available 07/22/20 ** PET FRIENDLY** Beautiful 4 Bedroom Exchange Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the Exchange Community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2279 New Harvest Lane
2279 New Harvest Lane, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2300 sqft
Beautiful Lehi Home - Four bedroom home with fenced yard, finished basement, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage Rent/Deposit $1995 Tenant to pay all utilties No Smoking/Vaping/No

1 of 27

Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6
3424 West New Land Loop, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2342 sqft
4 bedroom,3 bath Built in 2005. This house includes Microwave, Oven, Fridge and Granite Counter-Tops. Nice open spacious floor plan. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 08/14/2020 Security Deposit: $1,650.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chappel Valley
903 W. 810 S.
903 West 810 South, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1398 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room. Spacious Master Bedroom with large master bathroom and closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook Estates
1355 West 125 South
1355 West 125 South, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2190 sqft
Amazing house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and right off Lehi Main Street.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Thanksgiving Point Business Park
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1
2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2476 sqft
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Valley Vista Way
831 W Valley Vista Way, Lehi, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,465
3222 sqft
AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features: - Quartz Counter Tops - STUNNING VIEWS - Upgraded Wood Flooring - Nice Newer Carpet - Beautiful Staircase - Walk Out Basement - Bay Windows - Cold Storage Room - Large Closets -

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4083 W. 1650 N.
4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2296 sqft
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today! Townhome in the Exchange Community.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3561 W Barley Bend
3561 W Barley Bnd, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2287 sqft
Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1759 N 3720 W
1759 N 3720 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful townhome in Lehi for Rent!!! - Come view this must see townhouse in the new Edge Homes Exchange Community! This townhouse has never been lived in and was just finish being build.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lehi, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lehi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

