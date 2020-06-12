/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
48 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.
Results within 1 mile of Lehi
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Results within 5 miles of Lehi
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Central Riverton
12720 S Rollsave Lane
12720 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Huge Double master townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets.
Bluffdale
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr
15547 South Thunder Gulch Drive, Bluffdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123 Newly finished basement Private parking 2-cars only, private access Large kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, new fridge w/ice maker, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal.
South Mountain
448 E Braidhill Dr.
448 East Braidhill Drive, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
This charming town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley can be your new home! Living room has an open layout and kitchen is complete with oven/range, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, trash compactor, kitchen island and walk-in
Results within 10 miles of Lehi
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1188 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Fort Herriman
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
