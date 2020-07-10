/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
89 Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
47 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5493 N Chestnut St
5493 North Chestnut Street, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
Clean home in great condition! 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Large family room/ kitchen. Quiet street in family friendly neighborhood. Absolutely gorgeous views! Premium area in Traverse Mountain near Adobe, Silicone Slopes, etc.
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2579 N Garden Drive
2579 North Garden Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1552 sqft
2579 N Garden Drive Available 07/31/20 Fantastic Lehi Townhome! - 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2279 New Harvest Lane
2279 New Harvest Lane, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2300 sqft
Beautiful Lehi Home - Four bedroom home with fenced yard, finished basement, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage Rent/Deposit $1995 Tenant to pay all utilties No Smoking/Vaping/No
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4449 W 2550 N
4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2308 sqft
4449 W 2550 N Available 07/31/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME Holbrook Farms 4449 W 2550 N Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,308 Sq. Ft.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.
1 of 39
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Valley Vista Way
831 W Valley Vista Way, Lehi, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,465
3222 sqft
AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features: - Quartz Counter Tops - STUNNING VIEWS - Upgraded Wood Flooring - Nice Newer Carpet - Beautiful Staircase - Walk Out Basement - Bay Windows - Cold Storage Room - Large Closets -
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1484 W Westbury Way Unit i
1484 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Amazing Location! - $1295 Per / Month 1220 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Walk in Closets, Plenty of Storage, Large Living Room, Gorgeous Flooring Throughout, Plenty of cabinet space, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop
1877 West Pointe Meadow Loop, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1555 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lehi
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
67 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
171 N 450 W
171 North 450 West, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
NEWER TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK - TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK Green Spring Towns Community 171 N 450 W American Fork, UT 84003 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,222 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Lehi
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
10 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Similar Pages
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with GarageLehi Apartments with GymLehi Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehi Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT