3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Fun Amenities! - Walk In Closets - Storage Space - Community Playground - Washer & Dryer Included - Central AC - Centrally Located - Updated Flooring - Unfinished Basement 3
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4097 Cranberry Loop
4097 Cranberry Loop, Lehi, UT
For lease is a beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home in a wonderful Lehi neighborhood! Features include: -5 bedrooms -3 bathroom -2 large living rooms -Modern, updated kitchen with granite countertops! -Large kitchen island! -Gorgeous
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
541 South 850 East
541 South 850 East, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3126 W Willow Way
3126 West Willow Way, Lehi, UT
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS* Highlight Features: - Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room - Huge Pantry - 3 Car Garage with Storage Space - Fenced Yard - Washer &
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5121 N Marble Fox Way
5121 N Marble Fox Way, Lehi, UT
TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN END-UNIT TOWNHOME LEHI - TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN TOWNHOME LEHI Canyon Trail Community 5121 N Marble Fox Way Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,122 Sq. Ft.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2075 S. 750 E.
2075 South 750 East, Lehi, UT
Lovely Home for Rent - We are renting this beautiful home in Lehi Utah. The property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and a large backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830613)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chappel Valley
1 Unit Available
903 W. 810 S.
903 West Lehi Ranch Road, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1398 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3216 W Prairie Grass Drive
3216 Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
Gorgeous Lehi Townhome - Beautifully finished townhome with 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with fully finished basement and 2 car garage. Fantastic location in Lehi close to I-15, front-runner, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4449 W 2550 N
4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
4449 W 2550 N Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME Holbrook Farms 4449 W 2550 N Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,308 Sq. Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4065 W. 1650 N.
4065 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
852 W 2630 N
852 2630 North, Lehi, UT
852 W 2630 N Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Lehi - Available July 1, 2020. Spacious Lehi home for rent. It has tons of space with 2700 square feet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1743 N 3780 W
1743 N 3780 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2321 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome In Lehi Utah!! - Brand New Luxury Townhome available now. Perfect location 5 minutes from freeway, Thanksgiving Point and Traverse Mountain. End unit with 9-foot ceilings up and down.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 S Tamarak Circle
219 Tamarak Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
219 S Tamarak Circle Available 08/01/20 Row End Town Home in Great Location - Beautiful row end town home in sought after Grays Farm community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2279 New Harvest Lane
2279 New Harvest Lane, Lehi, UT
Beautiful Lehi Home - Four bedroom home with fenced yard, finished basement, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage Rent/Deposit $1995 Tenant to pay all utilties No Smoking/Vaping/No
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 North 2000 West
24 N 2000 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2237 sqft
24 North 2000 West Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gateway Community - Beautiful inside. Open spacious floor plan, 2 Car Garage, Gas fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
1 Unit Available
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
3487 W Colony Cove Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2231 N 2450 W
2231 North 2450 West, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
2231 N 2450 W Available 07/01/20 Awesome Thanksgiving Point Location!!! - Beautiful home near Thanksgiving Point available now! Minutes away from Megaplex Theater, Traverse Mountain Outlets & Thanksgiving Point Museums & Gardens.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
421 W 1860 S
421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2116 West 2180 North
2116 2180 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Newly Remodeled Townhome! - This is a great town home located minutes away from Thanksgiving Point, freeway entrance and the new Frontrunner stop at Thanksgiving Point.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
House- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.
