109 Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT with balcony

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2636 N Elm Dr
2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2450 sqft
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Fun Amenities! - Walk In Closets - Storage Space - Community Playground - Washer & Dryer Included - Central AC - Centrally Located - Updated Flooring - Unfinished Basement 3

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3126 W Willow Way
3126 West Willow Way, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3100 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS* Highlight Features: - Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room - Huge Pantry - 3 Car Garage with Storage Space - Fenced Yard - Washer &

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1486 Westbury Way #D
1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1245 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi. In the middle of Silicon Slopes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Thanksgiving Point Business Park
1 Unit Available
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1
2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2476 sqft
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2297 North 790 West Street
2297 North 790 West, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1843 sqft
Beautiful house in Lehi!. Conveniently located a few minutes from the I-15 exit/entrance.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Saddlebrook Estates
1 Unit Available
1355 West 125 South
1355 West 125 South, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2190 sqft
Amazing house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and right off Lehi Main Street.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3561 W Barley Bend
3561 W Barley Bnd, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2287 sqft
Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14910 S Treseder St
14910 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14910 S Treseder St in Draper. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1582 N Venetian Way
1582 North Venetian Way, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2446 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom Town home. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet W/D in unit. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1776 W Newcastle Ln A201
1776 W Newcastle Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH's RENT - BRAND NEW QUAILHILL SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO - BRAND NEW SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO Quailhill Community 1776 W Newcastle Ln, A201 Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,272 Sq. Ft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.
83 Steep Mountain Drive, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2405 sqft
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lehi, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lehi renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

