All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd · (864) 479-6807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-204 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 14-204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 13-207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 01-304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 02-303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 22+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19-101 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Unit 04-102 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Unit 05-302 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cresthaven Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments. At Cresthaven, you are offered not only the benefit of an ideal location, but the satisfaction of a new, luxury apartment home. Located just minutes from I-15 and the Front Runner, Cresthaven is the location that you are looking for. Jump on the freeway or Front Runner for your commute to down town Salt Lake City, or down to Provo. With a station located minutes away, your commute just got a lot more convenient.\n\nCresthaven Apartments is Lehi's premier luxury apartment community. With exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes available, Cresthaven offers only the best. All of our apartment homes offer private patio/balcony areas - many with fantastic views of the valley and Utah Lake, include full size washer and dryers, walk-in closets and garden tubs in each master, all black appliances, built- in microwaves, central air conditioning, an attached or detached garage, and spacious floor plans.\n\nNot only do our well designed apartment homes offer only the best, but our community features do as well. We offer our residents the wonderful convenience of a cutting edge fitness center open 24 hours and featuring personal televisions on every piece of cardio equipment. Our modern clubhouse is equipped with wi-fi and the ability to stream music for your workout or surf the internet from your laptop or tablet. Our beautiful, seasonal swimming pool, sun deck, and 2 year round hot tubs offer a tranquil way to spend a sunny afternoon with a gas BBQ right outside, and a sound system. With so many amenities to choose from, you will love spending your time here at Cresthaven.\n\nPlease contact a member of our staff today to schedule a private tour of the community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $300 non refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: 1 garage for every apartment, uncovered parking.
Storage Details: Small unit 10x5 $100

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments has 46 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Cresthaven Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cresthaven Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cresthaven Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cresthaven Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cresthaven Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cresthaven Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cresthaven Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cresthaven Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cresthaven Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cresthaven Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cresthaven Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 BedroomsLehi 3 BedroomsLehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business CollegeUniversity of UtahWeber State University