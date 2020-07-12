Cresthaven Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments. At Cresthaven, you are offered not only the benefit of an ideal location, but the satisfaction of a new, luxury apartment home. Located just minutes from I-15 and the Front Runner, Cresthaven is the location that you are looking for. Jump on the freeway or Front Runner for your commute to down town Salt Lake City, or down to Provo. With a station located minutes away, your commute just got a lot more convenient.



Cresthaven Apartments is Lehi's premier luxury apartment community. With exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes available, Cresthaven offers only the best. All of our apartment homes offer private patio/balcony areas - many with fantastic views of the valley and Utah Lake, include full size washer and dryers, walk-in closets and garden tubs in each master, all black appliances, built- in microwaves, central air conditioning, an attached or detached garage, and spacious floor plans.



Not only do our well designed apartment homes offer only the best, but our community features do as well. We offer our residents the wonderful convenience of a cutting edge fitness center open 24 hours and featuring personal televisions on every piece of cardio equipment. Our modern clubhouse is equipped with wi-fi and the ability to stream music for your workout or surf the internet from your laptop or tablet. Our beautiful, seasonal swimming pool, sun deck, and 2 year round hot tubs offer a tranquil way to spend a sunny afternoon with a gas BBQ right outside, and a sound system. With so many amenities to choose from, you will love spending your time here at Cresthaven.



Please contact a member of our staff today to schedule a private tour of the community!