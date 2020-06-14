Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

86 Apartments for rent in Lehi, UT with gym

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
44 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2636 N Elm Dr
2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2450 sqft
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Fun Amenities! - Walk In Closets - Storage Space - Community Playground - Washer & Dryer Included - Central AC - Centrally Located - Updated Flooring - Unfinished Basement 3

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
3342 West Prairie Grass Drive
3342 Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1928 sqft
Com see this bright and light mid-row 3 bed 3 bath town-home, situated in Lehi's Thanksgiving Meadows, in the heart of Silicon Slopes! The great open floor plan includes a loaded kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4065 W. 1650 N.
4065 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2396 sqft
4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5121 N Marble Fox Way
5121 N Marble Fox Way, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2122 sqft
TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN END-UNIT TOWNHOME LEHI - TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN TOWNHOME LEHI Canyon Trail Community 5121 N Marble Fox Way Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,122 Sq. Ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1486 Westbury Way #D
1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1245 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi. In the middle of Silicon Slopes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2466 W 1600 N
2466 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2700 sqft
Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3319 N. 660 E.
3319 North 660 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3570 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4083 W. 1650 N.
4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2296 sqft
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today! Townhome in the Exchange Community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sam White's Lane
18 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mountain Point
11 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$974
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4
8043 North Ridge Loop East, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
Great condo location! Enter into open living room, kitchen and dining room. Walking down the hall to laundry on your left, two bedroom to the right with main bath accross from bedrooms. Master is at end of hall with large master bath, walkin closet.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10911 North Marsala Drive
10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2054 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lehi, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lehi renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

