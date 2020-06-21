1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr

Amenities
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft., Built in 2011
This Amazing Lehi Home Includes a Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Dining Room, Family Room and Living Room, Loft Area and Home Office Space, Walk-In Closets, Hardwood Floors and Carpet Through-Out, Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen, High and Vaulted Ceilings, Laundry Room with Hook Ups, Separate Master Suite, Fully Fenced Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage
Enjoy Access to Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Parks, and Playground
No Smoking and Pets Allowed
Renters Liability Required
*TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES*