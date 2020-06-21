All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr

1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,013

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2870 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft., Built in 2011
This Amazing Lehi Home Includes a Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Dining Room, Family Room and Living Room, Loft Area and Home Office Space, Walk-In Closets, Hardwood Floors and Carpet Through-Out, Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen, High and Vaulted Ceilings, Laundry Room with Hook Ups, Separate Master Suite, Fully Fenced Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage
Enjoy Access to Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Parks, and Playground
No Smoking and Pets Allowed
Renters Liability Required
*TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr have any available units?
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr has a unit available for $2,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr have?
Some of 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr does offer parking.
Does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr have a pool?
No, 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr have accessible units?
No, 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr has units with air conditioning.
