1488 Westbury Way Apt i

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage online portal

**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,395 for the remainder of the lease!



**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This beautiful condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from the Outlets at Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom spread over 1,215 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find two bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as kitchen, dining and living areas and laundry area with washer/dryer in unit. You will also find a large master bedroom and bath along with a sizable walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,395 ($906.75 Refundable)

Pets: Not Allowed

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $95/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



