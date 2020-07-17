All apartments in Lehi
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

1488 Westbury Way Apt i

1488 West Westbury Way · (801) 980-0735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,395 for the remainder of the lease!

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This beautiful condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from the Outlets at Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom spread over 1,215 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find two bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as kitchen, dining and living areas and laundry area with washer/dryer in unit. You will also find a large master bedroom and bath along with a sizable walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/28288f6097/1488-westbury-way-5-lehi-ut-84043

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,395 ($906.75 Refundable)
Pets: Not Allowed
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $95/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117284

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i have any available units?
1488 Westbury Way Apt i has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i have?
Some of 1488 Westbury Way Apt i's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Westbury Way Apt i currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Westbury Way Apt i is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Westbury Way Apt i pet-friendly?
No, 1488 Westbury Way Apt i is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i offer parking?
Yes, 1488 Westbury Way Apt i offers parking.
Does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1488 Westbury Way Apt i offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i have a pool?
Yes, 1488 Westbury Way Apt i has a pool.
Does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i have accessible units?
No, 1488 Westbury Way Apt i does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 Westbury Way Apt i has units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 Westbury Way Apt i have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1488 Westbury Way Apt i has units with air conditioning.
