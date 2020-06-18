8182 N Calf Creek Lane

Amenities
GIANT 3-Story Town-home in Eagle Mountain! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.
PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad
COMMUNITY:
Porter's Crossing is a beautiful community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. Those living in Porter's Crossing enjoy beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountains and Utah Lake. Porter's Crossing is located within walking distance of several businesses, and just a 15 minute drive to I-15.
(RLNE4490049)