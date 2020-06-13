Apartment List
UT
/
eagle mountain
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
7856 North Windhover Road
7856 North Windhover Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2506 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Eagle Mountain! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7
8182 North Cedar Springs Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 Available 07/31/20 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN THE RANCHES - CONDO IN THE RANCHES Willow Springs 8182 Cedar Springs Rd, Y7 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Carport 1218 Sq. Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6
3661 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1236 sqft
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES - BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES Rock Creek Condos 3661 E Rock Creek Rd, M6 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1 Carport 1236 Sq. Ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4
8043 North Ridge Loop East, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
Great condo location! Enter into open living room, kitchen and dining room. Walking down the hall to laundry on your left, two bedroom to the right with main bath accross from bedrooms. Master is at end of hall with large master bath, walkin closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2106 E Summit Way
2106 Summit Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2356 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3561 E Rock Creek Rd H6
3561 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
2nd floor Condo living! Walking into Condo you have master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath to your left. To your right is large living room with an arch leading in semi-form good size dinning room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
7838 N Apache Ln
7838 North Apache Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1856 sqft
Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Fun Amenities! - Walk In Closets - Storage Space - Community Playground - Washer & Dryer Included - Central AC - Centrally Located - Updated Flooring - Unfinished Basement 3

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3126 W Willow Way
3126 West Willow Way, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3100 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS* Highlight Features: - Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room - Huge Pantry - 3 Car Garage with Storage Space - Fenced Yard - Washer &

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Lakeside Gated Community Living - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades by Utah Lake in highly sought after area of Saratoga

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1776 W Newcastle Ln A201
1776 W Newcastle Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH's RENT - BRAND NEW QUAILHILL SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO - BRAND NEW SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO Quailhill Community 1776 W Newcastle Ln, A201 Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,272 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
3497 sqft
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2002 S Clydesdale Cir
2002 South Clydesdale Circle, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2300 sqft
This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout. Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1582 N Venetian Way
1582 North Venetian Way, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2446 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom Town home. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet W/D in unit. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1646 N 2340 W
1646 North 2340 West, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Single family Lehi Home in a great family friendly Neighborhood with North Point Elementary School a block away. 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, formal living room and separate family room. Separate laundry room and lots of storage space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Thanksgiving Point Business Park
1 Unit Available
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1
2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2476 sqft
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
City Guide for Eagle Mountain, UT

In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!

Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eagle Mountain, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eagle Mountain renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

