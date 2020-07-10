/
apartments with washer dryer
41 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7350 N Silver Creek Way
7350 N Silver Creek Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2411 sqft
Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4292 East Cotton Drive
4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2069 sqft
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Mountain
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
107 Ashgrove Lane
107 E Ashgrove Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Newer town home in Saratoga Springs. Views of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. End unit with unfinished basement which can be used for extra storage. Master bedroom has 2 huge walk in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2579 N Garden Drive
2579 North Garden Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1552 sqft
2579 N Garden Drive Available 07/31/20 Fantastic Lehi Townhome! - 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4449 W 2550 N
4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2308 sqft
4449 W 2550 N Available 07/31/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME Holbrook Farms 4449 W 2550 N Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,308 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
164 N Valcrest Dr
164 N Valcrest Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,055
3105 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pony Express Hywy, Mtn Saratoga Blvd & Silver Lake Amphitheater Park! It offers
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Mountain
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
67 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
9 Units Available
Central Riverton
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,269
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
47 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
10 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
