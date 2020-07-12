Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle Mountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.

1 of 27

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
8158 North Boulder Street
8158 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1756 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 27

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4104 E Sunbury Lane
4104 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1846 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 37

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
8202 North Boulder Street
8202 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1746 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4102 E Sunbury Ln
4102 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhomes in Porter's Crossing in Eagle Mountain. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6
3661 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1236 sqft
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 Available 07/31/20 BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES - BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES Rock Creek Condos 3661 E Rock Creek Rd, M6 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1 Carport 1236 Sq. Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
8175 N O'Connell L
8175 N Oconnell Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$999
1376 sqft
CURRENT INCENTIVE: For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units. *Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7
8182 North Cedar Springs Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1220 sqft
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 Available 07/31/20 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN THE RANCHES - CONDO IN THE RANCHES Willow Springs 8182 Cedar Springs Rd, Y7 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Carport 1218 Sq. Ft.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4292 East Cotton Drive
4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2069 sqft
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7712 Silver Ranch Rd
7712 North Silver Ranch Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,725
2039 sqft
7712 Silver Ranch Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Large Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded corners, garden tub, tile
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1800 sqft
Custom Home In Lakeside Gated Community - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades in highly sought after area of Saratoga

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2252 Harvest Moon Drive
2252 North Harvest Moon Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1273 sqft
**Currently Occupied** Please call for a showing This is quite the find! Property located in an area that backs up to open fields, giving you lots of open space and great views.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr
3223 West Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2114 sqft
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING MEADOWS TOWNHOUSE - THANKSGIVING MEADOWS LEHI TOWNHOUSE Thanksgiving Meadows 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr. Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2 Car Garage 2,114 Sq. Ft.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 S. Osprey Trail
3509 South Osprey Trail, Saratoga Springs, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2518 sqft
3509 S.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411
127 East Jordan Ridge Boulevard, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Condo Ready to Move In! - Beautiful condo in immaculate condition ready for you to move in! Located in a clean, newer community this is a must see! Top floor unit within walking

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4141 W 1700 N
4141 W 1700 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2686 sqft
AWESOME LEHI HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER EXCHANGE DEVELOPMENT - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION! Was $1,950 NOW $1,800 Location! Style! Comfort! Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Modern Finishes - Close to Freeway Access - Open Layout - Stainless Steel

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Ashgrove Lane
107 E Ashgrove Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Newer town home in Saratoga Springs. Views of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. End unit with unfinished basement which can be used for extra storage. Master bedroom has 2 huge walk in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2579 N Garden Drive
2579 North Garden Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1552 sqft
2579 N Garden Drive Available 07/31/20 Fantastic Lehi Townhome! - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4077 W. 1650 N.
4077 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
4077 W. 1650 N. Available 07/22/20 ** PET FRIENDLY** Beautiful 4 Bedroom Exchange Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the Exchange Community.

1 of 27

Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6
3424 West New Land Loop, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2342 sqft
4 bedroom,3 bath Built in 2005. This house includes Microwave, Oven, Fridge and Granite Counter-Tops. Nice open spacious floor plan. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 08/14/2020 Security Deposit: $1,650.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room. Spacious Master Bedroom with large master bathroom and closet.
City Guide for Eagle Mountain, UT

In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!

Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eagle Mountain, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle Mountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

