/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
1 Unit Available
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7
3585 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1248 sqft
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN THE RANCHES!!! - Freshly painted LIKE NEW!!! Located in great and welcoming neighborhood in the Ranches.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9279 N Prairie Dune Way
9279 N Prairie Dunes Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
A PERFECT TOWNHOME IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN - Beautiful, well-kept townhome in Eagle Mountain. 3,157 sq ft. 5 beds, with extra large Master Suite, 2 Family Rooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Mountain and Valley View. Sits on Golf Course.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8158 N Boulder Ln
8158 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1756 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7
8182 North Cedar Springs Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 Available 07/31/20 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN THE RANCHES - CONDO IN THE RANCHES Willow Springs 8182 Cedar Springs Rd, Y7 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Carport 1218 Sq. Ft.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8202 N Boulder Ln
8202 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8182 N Calf Creek Lane
8182 N Calf Creek Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Large 3 Story Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4292 East Cotton Drive
4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2069 sqft
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4104 E Sunbury Ln
4104 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4084 E Sunbury Ln
4084 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
4084 E Sunbury Ln Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Eagle Mountain Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6
3661 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1236 sqft
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES - BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES Rock Creek Condos 3661 E Rock Creek Rd, M6 Eagle Mountain, UT 84005 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1 Carport 1236 Sq. Ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1846 sqft
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd
7736 North Silver Ranch Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Available 07/01/20 Massive Eagle Mountain Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this fully finished home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8190 N Boulder Ln
8190 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1900 sqft
*Move In Special! Half Off First Months Rent OAC!* Beautiful 3 story town home available in Eagle MT! Brand new town home with all the greatest and latest updates.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2262 E Bobcat Way
2262 East Bobcat Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
Home for rent in Eagle Mountain with large yard!! This is a fantastic home if you like not having close neighbors. It has a huge yard with close access to the freeway.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4
8043 North Ridge Loop East, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
Great condo location! Enter into open living room, kitchen and dining room. Walking down the hall to laundry on your left, two bedroom to the right with main bath accross from bedrooms. Master is at end of hall with large master bath, walkin closet.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2106 E Summit Way
2106 Summit Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2356 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3561 E Rock Creek Rd H6
3561 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
2nd floor Condo living! Walking into Condo you have master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath to your left. To your right is large living room with an arch leading in semi-form good size dinning room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7350 N Silver Creek Way
7350 N Silver Creek Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
7856 North Windhover Road
7856 North Windhover Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Eagle Mountain! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
8832 N Jefferson Dr
8832 North Jefferson Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Ranches. Open floor plan, stainless steel appliances. Nice large Master bedroom with double sided fireplace. Easy access to SR73 and 2100 N. Close to the Silicon Slopes, shopping center and restaurants.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
7838 N Apache Ln
7838 North Apache Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
3958 E Dodge St
3958 East Dodge Street, Eagle Mountain, UT
This home is almost fully remodeled! *This home is getting some updates! The basement will be finished, cleaned and Saud will be laid prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Mountain
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Similar Pages
Eagle Mountain 2 BedroomsEagle Mountain 3 BedroomsEagle Mountain Accessible ApartmentsEagle Mountain Apartments with BalconyEagle Mountain Apartments with Garage
Eagle Mountain Apartments with GymEagle Mountain Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEagle Mountain Apartments with ParkingEagle Mountain Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UT