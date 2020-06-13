Apartment List
96 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT with garage

Eagle Mountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2106 E Summit Way
2106 Summit Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2356 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd
7736 North Silver Ranch Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,725
2833 sqft
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Available 07/01/20 Massive Eagle Mountain Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this fully finished home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4292 East Cotton Drive
4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2069 sqft
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8202 N Boulder Ln
8202 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1846 sqft
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8182 N Calf Creek Lane
8182 N Calf Creek Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Large 3 Story Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4104 E Sunbury Ln
4104 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4084 E Sunbury Ln
4084 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
4084 E Sunbury Ln Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Eagle Mountain Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8158 N Boulder Ln
8158 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1756 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Mountain
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1582 N Venetian Way
1582 North Venetian Way, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2446 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom Town home. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet W/D in unit. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2636 N Elm Dr
2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2450 sqft
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
3497 sqft
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Fun Amenities! - Walk In Closets - Storage Space - Community Playground - Washer & Dryer Included - Central AC - Centrally Located - Updated Flooring - Unfinished Basement 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3342 West Prairie Grass Drive
3342 Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1928 sqft
Com see this bright and light mid-row 3 bed 3 bath town-home, situated in Lehi's Thanksgiving Meadows, in the heart of Silicon Slopes! The great open floor plan includes a loaded kitchen with all appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4097 Cranberry Loop
4097 Cranberry Loop, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2757 sqft
For lease is a beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home in a wonderful Lehi neighborhood! Features include: -5 bedrooms -3 bathroom -2 large living rooms -Modern, updated kitchen with granite countertops! -Large kitchen island! -Gorgeous

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Ashgrove Lane
107 E Ashgrove Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Newer town home in Saratoga Springs. Views of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. End unit with unfinished basement which can be used for extra storage. Master bedroom has 2 huge walk in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 W Harvest Moon Dr.
307 West Harvest Moon Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
307 W Harvest Moon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled Spacious Home - Recently renovated home. Awesome community called Harvest Hills in Saratoga Springs. Easy commute to anywhere in Utah or Salt Lake County.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1776 W Newcastle Ln A201
1776 W Newcastle Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH's RENT - BRAND NEW QUAILHILL SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO - BRAND NEW SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO Quailhill Community 1776 W Newcastle Ln, A201 Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,272 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
1 Unit Available
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
3487 W Colony Cove Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4449 W 2550 N
4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
4449 W 2550 N Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME Holbrook Farms 4449 W 2550 N Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,308 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4065 W. 1650 N.
4065 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2396 sqft
4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community.
City Guide for Eagle Mountain, UT

In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!

Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eagle Mountain, UT

Eagle Mountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

