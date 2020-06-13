96 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT with garage
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 36
1 of 42
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 8
In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!
Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for! See more
Eagle Mountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.