96 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT with garage

In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!

Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for!