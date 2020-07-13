/
pet friendly apartments
71 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
7350 N Silver Creek Way
7350 N Silver Creek Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2411 sqft
Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room.
4000 E Mt Airey Dr
4000 East Mount Airey Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
865 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.
4102 E Sunbury Ln
4102 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhomes in Porter's Crossing in Eagle Mountain. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
8175 N O'Connell L
8175 N Oconnell Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$999
1376 sqft
CURRENT INCENTIVE: For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units. *Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.
7838 N Apache Ln
7838 North Apache Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1856 sqft
Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
3958 E Dodge St
3958 East Dodge Street, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2645 sqft
This home is almost fully remodeled! *This home is getting some updates! The basement will be finished, cleaned and Saud will be laid prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
1720 North 3830 West
1720 N 3830 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
1720 North 3830 West Available 08/01/20 Lehi Townhome in The Exchange - This gorgeous Lehi town home has it all! Spacious open-concept living in the living and kitchen area along with brand new appliances.
86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1800 sqft
Custom Home In Lakeside Gated Community - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades in highly sought after area of Saratoga
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - **** LEASE INITIATION FEE WAIVED **** Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the main level.
177 W Springview Dr
177 West Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1229 sqft
Lovely Saratoga Springs Condo - This is a great top level Condo with vaulted ceilings that over looks the mountains off the balcony. Master suite with will full bathroom and walk in closet. Convenient access to major roads and shopping centers.
3509 S. Osprey Trail
3509 South Osprey Trail, Saratoga Springs, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2518 sqft
3509 S.
2002 S Clydesdale Cir
2002 South Clydesdale Circle, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2300 sqft
This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout. Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound.
4077 W. 1650 N.
4077 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
4077 W. 1650 N. Available 07/22/20 ** PET FRIENDLY** Beautiful 4 Bedroom Exchange Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the Exchange Community.
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6
3424 West New Land Loop, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2342 sqft
4 bedroom,3 bath Built in 2005. This house includes Microwave, Oven, Fridge and Granite Counter-Tops. Nice open spacious floor plan. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 08/14/2020 Security Deposit: $1,650.
3876 North Davencourt Loop
3876 North Davencourt Loop East, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This town-home is conveniently located in the up and coming area of Lehi, It is close to many great restaurants and shopping.
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3497 sqft
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted
2466 W 1600 N
2466 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2700 sqft
Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage.
608 S Church Dr
608 S Church Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3244 sqft
Welcome home to this super-clean home located at the desirable Legacy Farms community in Saratoga Springs. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms with over 3200 square feet and a 2-car garage.
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.
4083 W. 1650 N.
4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2296 sqft
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today! Townhome in the Exchange Community.
164 N Valcrest Dr
164 N Valcrest Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,055
3105 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pony Express Hywy, Mtn Saratoga Blvd & Silver Lake Amphitheater Park! It offers
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
