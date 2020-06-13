Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT

Finding an apartment in Eagle Mountain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1846 sqft
8175 N Broken Spoke Ln Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8182 N Calf Creek Lane
8182 N Calf Creek Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1846 sqft
Large 3 Story Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4084 E Sunbury Ln
4084 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
4084 E Sunbury Ln Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Eagle Mountain Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4000 E Mt Airey Dr
4000 East Mount Airey Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
865 sqft
4000 E Mt Airey Dr Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8192 N Boulder Ln
8192 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1828 sqft
*Move In Special! Free First Months Rent OAC! Large brand new 3 story town home in Eagle MT! Close to shopping and schools in a nice quiet community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2262 E Bobcat Way
2262 East Bobcat Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Home for rent in Eagle Mountain with large yard!! This is a fantastic home if you like not having close neighbors. It has a huge yard with close access to the freeway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2106 E Summit Way
2106 Summit Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2356 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7350 N Silver Creek Way
7350 N Silver Creek Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2411 sqft
Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
7856 North Windhover Road
7856 North Windhover Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2506 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Eagle Mountain! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7838 N Apache Ln
7838 North Apache Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1856 sqft
Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3958 E Dodge St
3958 East Dodge Street, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2645 sqft
This home is almost fully remodeled! *This home is getting some updates! The basement will be finished, cleaned and Saud will be laid prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4065 W. 1650 N.
4065 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2396 sqft
4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 W Springview Dr
154 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features: - 2 Car Garage - Unit Located on Ground Level - Open Floor Plan - Walk-in Closets - Great Neighborhood - Easy Access to Redwood Rd. - Playground 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1720 North 3830 West
1720 N 3830 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
1720 North 3830 West Available 08/01/20 Lehi Townhome in The Exchange - This gorgeous Lehi town home has it all! Spacious open-concept living in the living and kitchen area along with brand new appliances.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Lakeside Gated Community Living - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades by Utah Lake in highly sought after area of Saratoga

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
156 W Apple Ave
156 West Apple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
Over a quarter of an acre! The home has new paint and carpet, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & finished basement. *All vinyl will be replaced and home will be cleaned prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
2466 W 1600 N
2466 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2700 sqft
Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4083 W. 1650 N.
4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2296 sqft
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today! Townhome in the Exchange Community.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Fort Herriman
23 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
City Guide for Eagle Mountain, UT

In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!

Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eagle Mountain, UT

Finding an apartment in Eagle Mountain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

