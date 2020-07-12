Porter Ranch Townhomes

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage (2 car): Included in lease.
Storage Details: Full basement of storage (on select units)