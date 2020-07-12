All apartments in Eagle Mountain
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Porter Ranch Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
3931 E. Cardon Lane · (518) 282-2032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Porter Ranch Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
playground
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right. Follow West 2.8 miles and turn Right at the 4 way stop on Gazelle Run. Follow North for 0.2 miles and Porter Ranch Townhomes will be on your Left.\n\nLocated near Utah Lake one of the most popular places in Utah, Eagle Mountain is quickly gaining a reputation for one of the top places to live in Utah. Porter Ranch Townhomes gives you the reassurance of small-town living with all the access to the finer aspects of high-class amenities. Porter Ranch Townhomes seek to make your life easier, and we think you'll enjoy living with us! In fact, staying home never seemed so attractive!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage (2 car): Included in lease.
Storage Details: Full basement of storage (on select units)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Porter Ranch Townhomes have any available units?
Porter Ranch Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle Mountain, UT.
What amenities does Porter Ranch Townhomes have?
Some of Porter Ranch Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Porter Ranch Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Porter Ranch Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Porter Ranch Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Porter Ranch Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Porter Ranch Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Porter Ranch Townhomes offers parking.
Does Porter Ranch Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Porter Ranch Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Porter Ranch Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Porter Ranch Townhomes has a pool.
Does Porter Ranch Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Porter Ranch Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Porter Ranch Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Porter Ranch Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Porter Ranch Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Porter Ranch Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
