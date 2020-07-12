Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access lobby nest technology online portal playground

Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right. Follow West 2.8 miles and turn Right at the 4 way stop on Gazelle Run. Follow North for 0.2 miles and Porter Ranch Townhomes will be on your Left.



Located near Utah Lake one of the most popular places in Utah, Eagle Mountain is quickly gaining a reputation for one of the top places to live in Utah. Porter Ranch Townhomes gives you the reassurance of small-town living with all the access to the finer aspects of high-class amenities. Porter Ranch Townhomes seek to make your life easier, and we think you'll enjoy living with us! In fact, staying home never seemed so attractive!