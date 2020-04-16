All apartments in San Marcos
115 Elm Hill Court
115 Elm Hill Court

115 Elm Hill Court · No Longer Available
115 Elm Hill Court, San Marcos, TX 78666
Tanglewood

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is located in an established Tanglewood neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street conveniently located near Texas State University. This home includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher. 2 Car garage.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 115 Elm Hill Court have any available units?
115 Elm Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Elm Hill Court have?
Some of 115 Elm Hill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Elm Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
115 Elm Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Elm Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 115 Elm Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 115 Elm Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 115 Elm Hill Court offers parking.
Does 115 Elm Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Elm Hill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Elm Hill Court have a pool?
No, 115 Elm Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 115 Elm Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 115 Elm Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Elm Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Elm Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
