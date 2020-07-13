All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Westover Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Westover Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
7727 Potranco Rd · (210) 361-1011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7727 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251
Crown Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-7105 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 01-1305 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 01-4204 · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-5307 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 01-10301 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 01-5207 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-11201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 01-11108 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 01-1202 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westover Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
car charging
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Westover Oaks Apartments! If you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment in Northwest San Antonio, then this is where you want to be! We are located on Potranco Road, close to 410 and 151, so getting anywhere is easy. But, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a garden tub, and a washer and dryer included, you might just want to stay in. Residents of our community love the swimming pool, grilling areas, the game room, and everything else Westover has to offer. We welcome 3 pets per apartment and have a Bark Park where pooches can run off the leash. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated award recipient! Schedule a tour or give us a call to see for yourself what your life could be like. You will experience a move in so exceptional we guarantee it, with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM We are here for you and able to take your call 24/7.
Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live It. Love It. Guarantee. Were here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), $200 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $210 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 for the first pet
limit: 3
rent: $20 for 1 pet; $35 for 2 pets; $50 for 3 pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Call for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westover Oaks have any available units?
Westover Oaks has 18 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Westover Oaks have?
Some of Westover Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westover Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Westover Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westover Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Westover Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Westover Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Westover Oaks offers parking.
Does Westover Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westover Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westover Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Westover Oaks has a pool.
Does Westover Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Westover Oaks has accessible units.
Does Westover Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westover Oaks has units with dishwashers.
